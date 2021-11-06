HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Todd Bailey, editor of the Hobbs News-Sun, died, Sunday, of cancer. He was 49.
Bailey, who grew up in Hobbs, began his newspaper career there and returned to the News-Sun in 2012 after stints with the Santa Fe New Mexican and other newspapers.
Bailey was diagnosed with cancer in his left leg in 2020, leading to an amputation, that fall. Just recently, he learned cancer had spread to his lungs.
News-Sun Publisher Daniel Russell wrote in a front-page column that Bailey was surrounded by family when he died in the community that he loved and that loved him.
“If kindness and generosity and love from a community could heal, Todd would have been a healed man,” Russell wrote. “Never was there a day that someone didn’t reach out to him to offer encouragement or help. Never. Over the course of a year and a half. Never.”
Russell highlighted the qualities that made Bailey a perfect fit for leading the News-Sun.
“He knew the issues. He knew the history,” he wrote. “We could always bounce ideas off him. He wanted what was best for this area, the people, its institutions.”
