JERUSALEM (AP) — Hecklers interrupted Israel’s prime minister for several minutes during a Memorial Day address, on Wednesday, in which he called for unity, laying bare the country’s internal divisions even as it mourns its dead.
At least two people shouted “swindler” and “shame” as Naftali Bennett cast ongoing friction among Jews as an existential threat to the country. At one point, Bennett, whose family has received death threats in recent weeks, put his hand over his heart as he looked out over the crowd at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.
“Bereaved families are holy. You are allowed to shout, you are allowed to mourn,” he said as the yelling and screaming continued. “I hear the pain.”
Bennett has faced vicious criticism from erstwhile allies on Israel’s nationalist right for forming a coalition government with left-wing parties and an Arab faction last year following a series of gridlocked elections.
Israeli media identified one of the hecklers as Herzl Hajaj, whose daughter was killed in an attack in Jerusalem, in 2017, and who became an outspoken critic of Bennett, last year.
