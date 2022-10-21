Winter Heating Maine

Lucinda Tyler and Aaron Raymo sit outside their home with fuel containers they used to fill their heating oil tank at their home, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Jay, Maine. The couple shopped around for the best prices and bought heating oil 5 gallons at a time throughout the summer whenever they had any extra money. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

 Robert F. Bukaty

JAY, Maine — Across the US, families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten.

The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia's continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Massive Inflation, Soaring Gas Prices, Soaring Energy Prices...Russia making its move into Ukraine...Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates not answering Bidens call when he wants to "beg" them for more oil, and then a 2 million barrel ""DECREASE"" Ouch !!!!. This B.S. never happened on President Trump's watch. Grow a Set.... Vote "all" the Democrats out of office on Nov 8th.

