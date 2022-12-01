APTOPIX Hawaii Volcano

A man looks on as lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is open 24 hours a day.

“The viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise, park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane said.

