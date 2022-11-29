APTOPIX Hawaii Volcano

Lava pours out of the summit crater of Mauna Loa about 6:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, as seen from Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area on Maunakea, Hawaii. Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. (Chelsea Jensen/West Hawaii Today via AP)

 Chelsea Jensen

HONOLULU — The world’s largest active volcano was erupting Monday, and wasn’t immediately threatening communities on Hawaii’s Big Island, but officials warned residents to be ready for worse.

Many current residents weren’t living there when Mauna Loa last erupted, 38 years ago. The US Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.”

