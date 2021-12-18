Students will be able to apply to Harvard University without submitting SAT or ACT scores for at least the next four years, the Ivy League school announced, Thursday, extending a policy many colleges have adopted during the pandemic and that a growing number are keeping for years to come.
Harvard announced in 2020 that standardized tests would be optional for a year as students faced limited access to testing sites. It later extended the policy for another year, and this week said tests won’t be required through 2026 amid continued challenges.
William Fitzsimmons, the school’s dean of admissions, said students who do not submit test scores will not face any disadvantage in the application process.
“Their applications will be considered on the basis of what they have presented, and they are encouraged to send whatever materials they believe would convey their accomplishments in secondary school and their promise for the future,” he said in a statement.
Harvard joins a growing number of colleges moving to extend the policy.
