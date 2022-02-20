MUNICH (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said, Saturday, that the world has arrived at “a decisive moment in history” as the Biden administration warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the coming days is highly likely.
During a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Harris vowed that the US was committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty. The vice president also used an address at the conference to reiterate the Biden administration’s promise to hit Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it invades Ukraine again, following the 2014 seizure of Crimea.
“Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris said.
Harris addressed the annual Munich conference the day after President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade neighboring Ukraine.
Harris made the case to a largely European audience that the West has “strength through unity” and that an invasion would likely lead to an even bigger NATO presence on Russia’s doorstep.
Later, at the start of the meeting with Ukraine’s leader, Harris called it “a decisive moment in history” and told Zelenskyy, “Any threat to your country we take seriously.”
He responded: “We clearly understand what is going on. This is our land. We want peace.”
He said he needs Western allies to take “specific steps,” alluding to Ukraine’s requests for even more military and economic assistance. Zelenskyy also noted that with Russian troops at his country’s borders, Ukraine’s army is in fact “defending all of Europe.”
Harris herself remarked about the perilousness of the moment in her address at the conference, noting that “not since the end of the Cold War has this forum convened under such dire circumstances.”
“Today, as we are all well aware, the foundation of European security is under direct threat in Ukraine,” she said.
