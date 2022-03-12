BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — US Vice President Kamala Harris said, Friday, that Washington’s dedication to the collective defense of NATO is “ironclad” as she visited allied Romania, which has experienced a flood of refugees from neighboring Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion there.
“We take seriously, and are prepared to act on, the words we speak when we say, ‘An attack on one is an attack against all,’ ” Harris said during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
Harris also thanked Romania, a Balkan country of 19 million residents, for welcoming tens of thousands of displaced people from Ukraine, as of earlier this week. The Ukrainian refugee crisis is expected to only become more challenging in the days and weeks ahead.
She warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown “no signs of engaging in serious diplomacy” to end the war in Ukraine. And she reiterated that Americans should be prepared to endure higher gas prices as the US and its allies punish Russia, a major global oil supplier, with economic sanctions for the invasion.
“There is a price to pay for democracy. Gotta stand with your friends,” Harris said, adding that “sometimes it’s difficult, often it ain’t easy.”
Iohannis said he would increase his country’s defense spending from 2% to 2.5% of its gross domestic product, or GDP, the latest example of European nations investing more in national security amid Russian aggression. He also said that NATO needs to “fundamentally rethink” its approach to its eastern flank, and he spoke with Harris about enhancing the alliance’s presence there.
“NATO will act without hesitation to defend each and every allied state, including, obviously, Romania,” Iohannis said.
Harris’ talks in Bucharest with Iohannis came after she spent Thursday in Poland, which has already welcomed some 1.5 million Ukrainians since the invasion began last month. She met in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Ukrainian refugees and others in hopes of getting a fuller picture of the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
Harris told Iohannis soon after arriving in Bucharest that she sought to “reaffirm our commitment to this partnership and also to the NATO alliance as a whole.”
The southeastern European country of Romania had taken in more than 84,000 displaced people, as of Tuesday, according to United Nations data. Other countries on NATO’s eastern flank, including Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, have also welcomed tens of thousands of refugees.
Harris said the US was “absolutely prepared” to support those “who understand the moral obligation we should feel to help people who are fleeing harm and seeking refuge; the burden we should all be prepared to take on to support those people who are fleeing their home when they don’t want to leave.”
