WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will make her first visit to the US-Mexico border, her office announced, after she has faced criticism from members of both parties for failing to go there despite her role leading the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration.
Harris will visit the El Paso area, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a statement Wednesday from Harris senior adviser Symone Sanders.
The visit comes as Harris has faced months of attacks from Republicans, and even some frustration from those in her own party, for declining to visit the area. Harris has been tasked by President Joe Biden with taking on the root causes of migration from Central America to the United States.
So far she has focused her efforts on improving economic and living conditions in the region. Her aides have repeatedly insisted her focus is distinct from the security issues that plague US officials trying to handle a spike in border crossings.
But Republicans have seized on failures by both Harris and Biden to paint the administration as absent on what they’ve described as a crisis at the border.
(1) comment
Kamala Harris is a failure, that's why she only received 1% of the vote when she ran for president. She thinks everything is a joke...maybe she is still laughing at the people that voted for Biden.
