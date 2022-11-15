COP27 State of Negotiations

Pollution from a factory rises through the thick fog that covers the city of Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

 Michael Probst

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — A handshake in lush Bali is being felt at climate talks thousands of miles away in the Egyptian desert, where lack of progress had a top United Nations official worried.

After more than a week of so far fruitless climate talks, negotiators were grasping for something themselves: Hope. It came in the form of a cordial greeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping, who met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Climate Change....One of a Grifters favorite tools......3.2 trillion brought us from 82% reliant on fossil fuels to 81% reliant do the math Greenies ...can we "Really" afford green energy...?

