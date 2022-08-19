Obit Japan Hanae Mori

FILE - Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, center, is applauded by models after the presentation of her 1997-98 fall-winter haute couture collection presented in Paris, July 9, 1997. Mori, known for her elegant signature butterfly motifs, has died, according to the Hanae Mori Office. She was 96. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File)

 Michel Lipchitz

TOKYO — Designer Hanae Mori, known for her elegant signature butterfly motifs, numerous cinema fashions and the wedding gown of Japan’s empress, has died, her office said, Thursday. She was 96.

Mori symbolized the rise of Japan as a modern, fashionable nation and the rise of the working woman. She died at her Tokyo home, Aug. 11, a few days after developing a mild fever, according to the Hanae Mori Office. She had been examined by a doctor at her home, but no specific cause of death was given.

