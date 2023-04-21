Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox, who made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 80.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wilcox, who is also the father of California football coach Justin Wilcox, died on Wednesday. The Hall did not disclose a cause of death.
“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind and gracious, in all other aspects of life,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement.
“He transformed the outside linebacker position — one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.”
Wilcox was drafted out of Oregon in 1964 by the 49ers and the Houston Oilers of the AFL. He signed with San Francisco and became one of the game’s best and most durable linebackers during his era.
Wilcox was known his physical style that neutralized tight ends at the line of scrimmage but also was accomplished in coverage with 14 career interceptions.
Wilcox was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
