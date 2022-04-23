MONTREAL (AP) — When Guy Lafleur was selected by Montreal with the No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL draft, he was billed as the Canadiens’ next great Quebec-born player.
A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to become hockey’s new French Canadian icon.
It just took him a while to get there.
“There was a lot of pressure,” former Montreal coach Scotty Bowman said, Friday. “But he worked through the pressure and he became a player of his own.”
Inspiring a generation along the way.
Lafleur, a Hall of Fame forward who helped Montreal win five Stanley Cup titles, in the 1970s, has died at age 70, following a battle with lung cancer.
“A special person,” Canadiens alternate captain Brendan Gallagher told reporters in Brossard. “We’re really proud to wear this Montreal Canadiens logo in large part because of individuals like Guy Lafleur.”
Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal. With the flashy forward leading the way, the Canadiens won it all, in 1973, and then four more times, from 1976 to 1979.
Canadiens President Geoff Molson said the organization was devastated.
“Guy Lafleur had an exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible, and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world,” Molson said in a statement. “Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our sport.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a noted Canadiens fan, also glowingly remembered Lafleur.
“A hero to so many of us,” Trudeau said in Winnipeg. “I remember meeting him as a kid and being overwhelmed in a way that meeting presidents and queens didn’t necessarily overwhelm me.”
Lafleur’s death came as the hockey world continues to mourn Mike Bossy after the former New York Islanders forward and fellow Quebecer died, last week, at age 65 following his own battle with cancer.
“An honor to play with both,” Wayne Gretzky posted on his social media channels. “My thoughts and prayers are with their families.”
Nicknamed “The Flower,” LaFleur was diagnosed with lung cancer, in 2019, when tumors were discovered by doctors performing emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery.
Lafleur went under the knife again to remove both the upper lobe of his lung and lymph nodes a few months later, but learned, in October 2020, the cancer was back.
“It’s the chemotherapy that really hurts you badly,” Lafleur said in an interview with The Canadian Press, in November.
Yvan Cournoyer, who played alongside Lafleur, had difficulty containing his emotions.
“Guy, he was a fighter,” Cournoyer said with a tremble in his voice. “He wouldn’t let go.
“He never gave up in his fight.”
Lafleur, who retired from the NHL, in 1985, after Montreal denied his request for a trade, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. But he made a comeback, later that year, with the New York Rangers and then played two more seasons with the Quebec Nordiques before hanging up his skates for good, in 1991.
“You didn’t need to see Guy Lafleur’s name and number on his sweater when ‘The Flower’ had the puck on his stick,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “As distinctively stylish as he was remarkably talented, Lafleur cut a dashing and unmistakable figure whenever he blazed down the ice of the Montreal Forum.”
Named one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players of all-time in 2017, Lafleur finished with 560 goals and 793 assists in 1,126 games in his 17 seasons.
