MIAMI — A federal judge in Miami sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman Friday to life in prison for his role in helping Colombian mercenaries get weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
Rodolphe Jaar, 51, is the first person to be convicted and sentenced in what US prosecutors have described as a broad plot by conspirators in Haiti and Florida to reap lucrative contracts under a new administration once Moïse was out of the way.
An additional 10 defendants are awaiting trial in the United States.
Jaar, who has dual Haitian and Chilean citizenship, previously had been an informant for the US government and had been convicted of drug trafficking a decade ago. He pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and to providing material support resulting in death.
Federal Judge José E. Martínez handed down the sentence at a 10-minute hearing at the federal court in downtown Miami. Jaar received the maximum sentence he faced despite pleading guilty and pledging to cooperate with investigators in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence.
Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, when assailants broke into his private home in Port-au-Prince. He was 53 years old.
