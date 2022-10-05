APTOPIX Haiti Protest

A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

 Odelyn Joseph

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control, last month, just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double.

Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then Haiti’s most powerful gang took a drastic step: It dug trenches to block access to the Caribbean country’s largest fuel terminal, vowing not to budge until Henry resigns and prices for fuel and basic goods go down.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Weren't the Clintons heavily involved in helping Haitians...? Take a hard look at what the Democrats create...Cesspools...and Despair...and only the Parasites and Free Riders would disagree.

