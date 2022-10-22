NEW YORK — Filmmaker Paul Haggis’ defense sought, Friday, to undermine the credibility of a publicist who accused him of rape, with his attorneys suggesting a whiff of romantic interest in communications that his accuser says were just professionally friendly gestures.
Cross-examining Haleigh Breest at the trial of her rape lawsuit, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry also challenged the accuser's account of feeling trapped during the 2013 encounter in Haggis’ apartment.
Breest says the screenwriter-director forced her into oral sex and intercourse after pressing her to have a drink at his apartment. They had run into each other at a movie premiere where she was working and he was a VIP guest.
Haggis says that what happened between them was consensual.
Breest and the filmmaker, known for writing best picture Oscar winners “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby,” in the early 2000s, began crossing paths at premieres, around 2012 and exchanged some emails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.