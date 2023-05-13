CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) — Hodding Carter III, a Mississippi journalist and civil rights activist who as US State Department spokesman informed Americans about the Iran hostage crisis and later won awards for his televised documentaries, has died. He was 88.

His daughter, Catherine Carter Sullivan, confirmed that he died Thursday in Chapel Hill, NC, where he taught leadership and public policy.

