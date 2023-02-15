Howard Bragman, a beloved Hollywood publicist who specialized in crisis relations and whose clients have included Monica Lewinsky, Cameron Diaz, Ricki Lake, Sharon Osbourne and Chaz Bono, has died after a short battle with leukemia. He was 66.

He died Saturday night in Los Angeles, his family said Sunday. Bragman was diagnosed with leukemia just 10 days ago and promptly hospitalized.

