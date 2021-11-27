In the late 1990s, Margo Guryan’s husband, David Rosner, opened an envelope that had come in the mail from Japan, and the two of them were surprised by what it contained: a royalty check generated by sales of Guryan’s album “Take a Picture.”
The surprise was that the record — her only album at that point — had been released about three decades earlier, in 1968. Guryan was still carrying the memory of seeing it, not long after its release, languishing in the discount bin at a New York record store.
The album, full of Guryan’s rhythmically complex yet beguilingly melodic songs about love, had died a quick death because Guryan, an enthusiastic songwriter but a reluctant performer, had declined her record company’s request to promote it by touring and making television appearances.
Yet somehow decades later, with the digital age facilitating both word-of-mouth and the sharing of music, adventurous listeners discovered it — first in Japan, then in Europe and finally in the United States, where in 2000 Franklin Castle Recordings re-released it, followed the next year by “25 Demos,” a collection of other recordings of hers. Guryan, who by then was in her 60s and had settled into an anonymous career teaching music, had an unexpected burst of something resembling fame.
“It’s still amazing to me to have something resurface after 30 years,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2002. “People say I’ve been rediscovered. It’s not true — I’ve been discovered.”
Guryan died, Nov. 8, at her home in Los Angeles. She was 84.
Jonathan Rosner, her stepson, confirmed the death.
As a songwriter, Guryan was best known for “Sunday Morning,” which became a Top 40 hit (with the “g” dropped from “Morning”) for Spanky and Our Gang in 1968 and was also recorded by the singer Oliver and others. Another of her songs, “Think of Rain,” has also been recorded by a number of singers, including Claudine Longet, Jackie DeShannon and Malcolm McNeill.
But the reissue of “Take a Picture” and the follow-up album of demos brought a new appreciation of Guryan as someone who, her own insecurities aside, performed her own songs better than almost anyone else could. The records, J.R. Jones wrote in The Chicago Reader in 2002, “reveal one of the most overlooked talents of that explosively creative time, a reluctant vocalist whose songs, perversely, were indivisible from her voice.”
