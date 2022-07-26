VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A gunman targeting homeless people fatally shot two men in a Vancouver, British Columbia, suburb and wounded two others before being shot and killed by police, authorities said, Monday.
Evidence of the rampage was scattered around the bedroom community of Langley, including an overturned bicycle spilling personal possessions onto a street and a shopping cart with someone’s belongings.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said an emergency response team confronted the suspect not far from where a man was found with a gunshot to his leg. During an interaction with police, the suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Police Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani said authorities don’t know the motive behind the shootings or if there was a relationship between the shooter and the victims.
Such attacks are rare in Canada, which has strict gun laws.
Besides the man with the leg wound, a woman was also wounded and was in critical condition, police said.
