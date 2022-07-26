VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A gunman targeting homeless people fatally shot two men in a Vancouver, British Columbia, suburb and wounded two others before being shot and killed by police, authorities said, Monday.

Evidence of the rampage was scattered around the bedroom community of Langley, including an overturned bicycle spilling personal possessions onto a street and a shopping cart with someone’s belongings.

