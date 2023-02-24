Florida TV Crew Attack

The pop-up memorial for slain Spectrum News 13 journalist Dylan Lyons is shown at the University of Central Florida Nicholson School of Communications in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Lyons, a graduate of UCF, was shot and killed while covering a homicide in Orlando on Wednesday. (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP)

 Joe Burbank

A man riding in a car with his cousin shot and killed another passenger then returned to the same neighborhood near Orlando hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old girl, Florida police and witnesses said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina characterized the shootings Wednesday as random acts of violence. Mina said during a news conference that 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the initial shooting that killed Nathacha Augustin, 38, and that “numerous more charges” would follow.

