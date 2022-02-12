ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — Growing up in rural eastern Tennessee, James Cockrum hadn’t given much thought to the possibility that one day he might find himself speaking about his Jewish heritage in front of a packed school Board meeting.
But four days after news broke that the McMinn County school Board unanimously voted to remove a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from the district’s curriculum, Cockrum celebrated the birth of his daughter. That life-changing moment left the 25-year-old wrestling with the realities of the community he grew up in.
Cockrum was one of a handful of people who spoke at the meeting to try to persuade the McMinn County School Board to reconsider its decision that sparked international attention, renewing concerns about book bans and the growing threat of antisemitism. After the Board quietly removed “Maus” last month, February’s meeting was packed with concerned parents, teachers and students who spilled into an overflow room to see how the Board would respond to the criticism.
Instead, the Board demurred to a lengthy statement issued weeks earlier justifying its determination that “Maus” — a graphic novel in which Jews are portrayed as mice and Nazis as cats in the retelling of the horrific Holocaust experience of the author’s parents — was inappropriate for children because of curse words and a depiction of a nude corpse, which was drawn as a cartoon mouse.
On Jan. 10, McMinn school Board members called a special meeting to discuss “Maus.”
Meeting minutes show that none of the Board members had read “Maus” and at least one member noted that the typical process for handling complaints over curriculum had been bypassed. Nevertheless, the Board voted unanimously to remove the book and directed teachers to find a suitable replacement.
