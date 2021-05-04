ISLAMABAD (AP) — The media is facing growing censorship, attacks and harassment in Pakistan that are threatening freedom of the press, a committee of journalists said Monday.
The government said there are no curbs on journalists in the country.
But Pakistan has long been a dangerous place for journalists.
There were 148 documented attacks or violations against journalists in Pakistan from May 2020 to April 2021 — an increase over previous years, according to
The Dawn, the country’s English-language newspaper.
It said these incidents included six murders, seven attempted assassinations, five kidnappings, 25 arrests or detentions of journalists, 15 assaults and 27 legal cases registered against journalists.
In an editorial marking World Press Freedom Day, the paper said the space for journalists in Pakistan was shrinking, and “a media in chains cannot hold the powerful to account and serve public interest as it is meant to do”.
