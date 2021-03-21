In 1980, Greg Steltenpohl and his hippie friends in Santa Cruz, California, bought a juicer for $250, began squeezing fresh orange juice and sold it out the back of a Volkswagen van to support their real passion: playing jazz.
Their little startup quickly evolved, and by 1990 Steltenpohl and his friends had become pioneers in the premium fresh juice sector with a company they called Odwalla, named for a song-poem by the Art Ensemble of Chicago. With Odwalla’s natural ingredients and catchy branding, sales had climbed to $59 million by 1996. But the company was suddenly short-circuited that year by an E. coli outbreak in its raw apple juice, which killed a toddler and sickened scores of other consumers. Much of the company’s revenue vanished almost overnight.
Steltenpohl, devastated by the harm his product had caused, left the company in 1998. But he regrouped. And after several years of smaller hits and misses, he built another company, Califia Farms, which makes almond milk, cold-brewed coffee and other nondairy products. Califia, with its distinctive carafe-shaped bottles, is now one of the most successful brands in the nearly $20 billion plant-based beverage industry.
Steltenpohl died March 11 at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 66. His son, Eli, said the cause was complications of a liver transplant he had nine years earlier.
Steltenpohl believed that one could do well by doing good, and he became an early Pied Piper for the idea that investors should consider environmental, social and good-governance factors when evaluating potential business opportunities.
Odwalla was an immediate success, and it scored several public relations coups. When Pope John Paul II visited Monterey in 1987, he was photographed holding a bottle of Odwalla juice. The brand was a favorite of President Bill Clinton. And Steve Jobs often carried a bottle during his Apple presentations. Odwalla went public in 1993.
But it was partly Steltenpohl’s much-touted dedication to the purity of his product that contributed to the calamity of the E. coli outbreak.
Most companies pasteurize their juices with high heat to destroy bacteria and prolong shelf life. Odwalla thought this unnatural process would interfere with the flavor; instead it froze its juices, which protected their nutrient enzymes, microorganisms and taste.
But it did not kill all the bacteria, and in 1996 a 16-month-old girl died after drinking Odwalla apple juice. More than 60 other people fell ill.
Steltenpohl was generally praised for his quick response. He immediately recalled all apple juice products. He met with the families of some of the victims. The company quickly built a website, an unusual feature in those days, where it kept consumers up to date on what it was learning and where to get help. It also discarded one of its founding principles — that fresh was best — and started pasteurizing its apple juice.
But pasteurization was not the only issue. The New York Times later found that in the weeks before the outbreak, Odwalla, in response to high production demands, had begun lowering its standards for accepting blemished fruit. And on the day the contaminated juice was pressed, production managers ignored warnings by a company inspector that a batch of apples was too rotten to use without taking special precautions
against contaminants.
With the company’s words about social responsibility coming back to haunt it, Odwalla pleaded guilty in 1998 to violating federal food safety laws in what officials said was the first criminal conviction in a large-scale food-poisoning outbreak in the United States. It also agreed to pay a $1.5 million fine and paid millions more to settle lawsuits.
Greg Andrew Steltenpohl was born Oct. 20, 1954, in Homestead, Florida. His mother, Benita (Desjardins) Steltenpohl, was a culinary entrepreneur and chef. His father, Jerome, was a civil engineer who moved the family in the 1950s to Southern California, where he worked for defense contractors. Greg grew up in the San Bernardino area.
He majored in environmental sciences at Stanford and graduated in 1977. He then moved to Santa Cruz, where he and his friends started selling juice to sustain their jazz band, the Stance, in which he played saxophone.
His first marriage ended in divorce in 2000. He married Dominique Leveuf in 2005; they divorced in 2020.
In addition to his son, Steltenpohl is survived by his sister, Jan Johnson; his stepsons, Justin and Kevin Meade; and a grandson.
