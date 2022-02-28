ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Marietta Giannakou, a former Greek education minister and a veteran lawmaker with the country’s ruling conservative New Democracy party, has died at 70, the military hospital at which she had been treated recently announced, Sunday.
Giannakou had a history of health problems, including a recent fall at home, a heart attack six years ago and the amputation of a leg, in 2008, due to complications from diabetes.
Giannakou, a neuropsychiatrist by training, came under fire when she served as an education minister, from 2004 to 2007. The left-wing opposition vociferously objected to university reforms, while she also faced criticism from Greek nationalists, including many in her own party, over a sixth-grade history book that was considered insufficiently patriotic. In the end, both the reforms and the book were shelved.
Considered a moderate within her party, Giannakou was respected across the political spectrum.
“Marietta Giannakou was a serious and responsible politician, with a distinctive, moderate voice on foreign policy issues,” said George Katrougalos, a former foreign minister in the 2015-2019 leftist Syriza government.
Born on June 6, 1951, Giannakou became active in politics early in the New Democracy youth wing. She served in the Greek parliament from 1993-99, from 2000-2007 and since July 2019. She was also a member of the European Parliament from 1984-1990, 1999-2000 and 2009-2014. She was Minister of Health, Welfare and Social Security from 1990-1991.
Giannakou is survived by a daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.