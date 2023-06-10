Greece Archaeology Island Temple

In this undated photo released by the Greek Culture Ministry, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, clay figurines of boys and girls found during an excavation on the Greek island of Kythonos. Archaeologists excavating a hilltop sanctuary on the Aegean Sea island of Kythnos have discovered “countless” pottery offerings left there by ancient worshippers over the centuries, Greece's Culture Ministry said Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Greek Culture Ministry via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Archaeologists excavating a hilltop sanctuary on the Aegean Sea island of Kythnos have discovered “countless” pottery offerings left by ancient worshippers over the centuries, Greece’s Culture Ministry said Wednesday.

A ministry statement said the finds from work this year included more than 2,000 intact or almost complete clay figurines, mostly of women and children but also some of male actors, as well as of tortoises, lions, pigs and birds.

