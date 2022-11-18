Greece Uprising Anniversary

University students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Around 5,000 police were expected to be deployed in the Greek capital, where major streets were to be blocked to traffic and three subway stations along the march route shut down afternoon. In 1973, the military regime that had been in power since 1967 sent police and troops to crush student-led pro-democracy protests centered in the Athens Polytechnic. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

 Michael Varaklas

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people marched, Thursday, through central Athens, accompanied by a heavy police presence, to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was brutally crushed by Greece’s military dictatorship at the time.

The anniversary is observed, each year, with marches from Athens Polytechnic university to the US Embassy and have often, though not always, turned violent. Thursday’s march was peaceful.

