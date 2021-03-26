ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fighter jets flew by the ancient Acropolis and tanks rumbled past parliament in central Athens on Thursday as Greece’s celebrations for the bicentenary of its war of independence culminated in a military parade attended by dignitaries from Britain, France and Russia but no members of the public.
With Greece struggling to contain a renewed surge of Coronavirus infections that are straining the health system, the crowds that normally line the route were banned from this year’s Independence Day parade, with the public able to watch only through live television coverage or online streaming.
Greece invited dignitaries from Russia, France and Britain, the great powers that had provided vital assistance to the nation’s bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire, to attend the celebrations marking 200 years since the start of the Greek rebellion.
Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and French Defense Minister Florence Parly were in Athens for the events, along with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. French President Emanuel Macron had been due to attend, but pulled out a few days earlier as coronavirus infections spiked in France and he tightened restrictions domestically.
