ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leaders of Greece and France are expected to announce a major, multi billion-euro deal in Paris on Tuesday involving the acquisition by Greece of at least six French-built warships, Greek state ERT TV reported.
ERT said Monday that Greece was planning to acquire three French FDI frigates — with the option of later buying a fourth — and another three corvettes.
Greece has already bought 18 French Rafale fighter jets and plans to purchase another six under a program to modernize its armed forces.
