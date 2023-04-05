BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Teenagers from Catholic and Protestant youth groups lit candles on a Belfast street in memory of those who perished in the Holocaust, then listened solemnly to a warning about the dangers of Northern Ireland’s own infamous religious bigotries.
“We all know what prejudice is,” said Stephen Hughes, leader in charge of St. Peter’s Immaculata Youth Centre, his voice robustly carrying over the twilight rush-hour traffic. “We were encouraged to hate each other because they’re Protestant or they’re Catholic.”
The teens were too young, he noted, to remember “the Troubles” — three decades of sectarian violence that claimed more than 3,600 lives in the late 20th century and left countless more wounded and bereaved.
The violence largely ended 25 years ago this month with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which laid out a political process for resolving Northern Ireland’s future.
But that political process has been turbulent, skirmishes have periodically resurfaced, and Catholic and Protestants remain segregated in many ways.
Moreover, Catholics now outnumber Protestants in a land historically defined by its pro-British Protestant majority. But neither of them are in church as often as they used to be, those who profess no religion are growing, and Catholics have mixed views about uniting with Ireland, meaning it’s not expected to come to a vote any time soon
There’s still plenty of work for those in the business of reconciliation and community-building.
The Holocaust memorial event on a January evening was one of a series of small yet earnest activities by two youth groups — the Catholic St. Peter’s Immaculata and the Townsend Street Social Outreach Centre, located in an adjacent Protestant neighborhood. Their aim is to build communication and friendship across the walls and habits separating their communities.
The event was commemorating a genocide far greater than the Northern Ireland conflict, but the memorial offered a powerful and relevant warning, Hughes said.
“Our own hatred, the laughs and jokes we make about each other, can quickly escalate,” he said.
He urged the teens to be peacebuilders. “Thankfully, you don’t know that violence,” he said. “The thing is, you’s are the future.”
And then the youths climbed back into their minibus for a stop at McDonald’s, where they mingled over Big Macs and fries before heading home to their separate neighborhoods.
Religion, long a part of the problem, can be part of the solution, said Ruth Petticrew, longtime director of the Townsend Street organization. “Let’s show people that love works, but it has to be genuine love, not preaching at them.”
The 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement is arriving as Northern Ireland’s population undergoes dramatic change.
Northern Ireland was created a century ago as a six-county entity with a two-to-one Protestant majority — fiercely loyal to the United Kingdom even as the rest of predominately Catholic Ireland won independence from it.
Long a minority, Catholics now comprise 42% and Protestants 37% of Northern Ireland’s population of 1.9 million, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.
But in another demographic jolt, the number of people who don’t identify with any religion jumped to 17%, up from 10% a decade earlier.
Faith leaders in Northern Ireland say church attendance has shrunk even among those who still identify as Christian.
The Good Friday Agreement authorizes a referendum on Irish unification if polls ever indicate it would likely pass.
But nearly twice as many people in Northern Ireland — 50% vs. 27% — would vote to stay in Britain rather than to join Ireland if a referendum were held now, according to a 2022 survey published in the Irish Times.
What’s more, only 55% of Catholics in Northern Ireland would vote to join Ireland. Most others would either stay in the UK or were uncertain.
Secular and other voters are even more mixed — with nearly a third uncertain.
“There’s more and more and more people like myself who also don’t actually identify with the idea or don’t take a position on being part of the UK or part of the Republic of Ireland,” said Boyd Sleator, coordinator of the group Northern Ireland Humanists. “We should just think about governing ourselves.”
Even if religion is in retreat, faith-based groups are still working toward reconciliation on a grassroots level.
Few efforts are more striking than what’s taking place at the Building Bridges Community Boxing Club.
It operates in what was once the fellowship hall of a Presbyterian church that has since closed. The building was acquired by 174 Trust, a faith-based community group, and turned into a boxing gym.
