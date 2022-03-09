SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will give his annual State of the State address on Tuesday, a statewide platform to share his increasingly optimistic message for the nation’s most populous state in a year he will face voters for reelection.
After two years of mask mandates, lockdowns and wildfires, Newsom has been setting a sunny, upbeat tone in recent weeks as he prepares for what looks to be a relatively easy campaign.
“It’s been an extraordinary, extraordinary few years,” Newsom said Saturday during a speech to the state Democratic Party’s convention. “I’m telling you, I mean this with the core of my bones, the best is yet to come.”
But Newsom’s optimism has clashed with some of the state’s supersized problems. Crime has increased in California’s major cities, while the homeless population remains a visible indictment of the state’s leaders.
Over the weekend, the statewide average gas price surpassed $5 per gallon for the highest average eve r, part of a plethora of rising prices because of inflation. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden banned oil imports from Russia, a move that will further deplete supply.
Newsom has ordered the state to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 and halt all in-state oil drilling by 2045, a move some Republicans argue will only increase the state’s reliance on foreign oil.
“Gas prices are out of control. Let’s suspend the gas tax, stop using foreign oil and focus on energy independence policies that don’t place new burdens on working families,” said Republican Assemblymember Suzette Martinez Valladares, who issued the Republican “prebuttal “to Newsom’s speech on Tuesday. “We must end the energy policies that punish Californians while rewarding countries like Russia and China for their bad behavior.”
Newsom has proposed pausing a slight increase in the state gas tax scheduled to take effect this summer.
(1) comment
Newsom is a loser just like Biden....you are paying for Biden's stupidity...you will continue to pay for Newsoms stupidity also. Is Newsom still trying to reduce charges for Pehophile crimes, or has he abandoned that issue....?
