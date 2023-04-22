Congress Debt

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2023. McCarthy is working to round up the Republican votes needed to pass his debt ceiling package. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — The last Republican holdout in the grueling race for Kevin McCarthy to become House speaker, firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz, may be a surprisingly easier vote to get when it comes to passing the House Republican plan to raise the debt ceiling.

That’s because the 320-page debt ceiling package McCarthy has drafted includes many long-sought conservative priorities — a rollback of current spending levels, a cap on future spending, work requirements for government aid recipients — that Gaetz, the House Freedom Caucus and other factions demanded.

