WASHINGTON — The last Republican holdout in the grueling race for Kevin McCarthy to become House speaker, firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz, may be a surprisingly easier vote to get when it comes to passing the House Republican plan to raise the debt ceiling.
That’s because the 320-page debt ceiling package McCarthy has drafted includes many long-sought conservative priorities — a rollback of current spending levels, a cap on future spending, work requirements for government aid recipients — that Gaetz, the House Freedom Caucus and other factions demanded.
Rather than drag McCarthy down with painstaking internal party battles over the debt ceiling bill, House Republican lawmakers are looking to prop up their leader, get behind the bill and take the spending fight to President Joe Biden at the White House.
“I’m not looking to spit in the face of the gift horse,” Gaetz, R-Fla., told reporters at the Capitol as he weighs how he will vote.
What seemed almost politically impossible just a few short months ago, when House Republicans were nearly coming to blows on the chamber floor, now appears surprisingly on track as McCarthy pushes, prods and pulls his slim majority to coalesce around a debt ceiling plan ahead of next week’s expected vote.
Republican lawmakers, some who have never before voted to raise the nation’s debt limit, now are seriously considering doing just that. They say McCarthy has built up goodwill by listening to — and accepting — many of their proposals. Rather than fight amongst themselves, they want to force Biden to the negotiating table.
To be sure, McCarthy does not yet have the 218 votes in hand for passage. The GOP leadership team is furiously whipping the tally ahead of next week’s vote. Many Republicans are wavering, and the proposal is expected to win almost no votes from Democrats, all but dead on arrival in the Senate.
Biden said the “wacko” ideas in the Republican plan would hurt Americans. Biden’s senior advisers have doubted the speaker will be able to bring the bill to passage.
Even though the Republican package has almost no chance of becoming law, it is a political strategy designed to put an offer on the table. Republicans want to shift the blame and draw a reluctant White House into negotiations Biden has refused to have over the debt ceiling. In some ways, this is the easy part, with the real lift still to come.
“I think we’re in very good shape,” McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Thursday.
McCarthy scoffed at the political drama ahead of the upcoming vote. “I want you to see as the clock goes up, I want you to write stories like, I’m teetering, whether I can win or not, and the whole world hangs in the balance,” he said sarcastically. “And then I want you to write a story after it passes, Would the president sit down and negotiate?”
The package is a wish-list of conservative priorities. In exchange for lifting the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion into March 2024, it would roll back federal spending to fiscal 2022 levels and slap a 1% cap on future federal spending increases, in what Democrats argue would become painful cuts to programs and services Americans rely on.
Additionally, the Republican plan would impose stricter work requirements for recipients of food stamps, Medicaid and direct cash assistance, and rescind Biden’s plans to relieve up to $20,000 in individual student loan debt.
The proposal from Republicans would repeal funds to bolster the Internal
Revenue Service to audit tax cheats and do away with Biden’s signature tax breaks to fight climate change. It adds Republican plans to boost oil, gas and coal production and ease regulations for permitting pipelines and other energy projects.
“This week has once again been clarifying in terms of what the extreme MAGA Republicans are all about,” said Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.
Jeffries expects all Democrats to vote against it. “I haven’t spoken to a single person yet that supports the extreme MAGA Republican proposal,” he said.
