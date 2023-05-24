Biden Debt Limit

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., talks to reporters as Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., listens after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — Debt ceiling negotiators for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy holed up for more talks at the Capitol Tuesday, but Republicans warned of a “lack of urgency” at the White House to resolve the budget standoff in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default.

With barely a week to go before a deadline as soon as June 1 the Democratic president and the Republican speaker were staring down a financial crisis. Failure to strike a deal would be unprecedented, and certain to throw US financial markets into turmoil, inflicting economic pain at home and abroad.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Democrats can't extend the default date for the debt, by using the CoVid money that was not spent..... because they spent the CoVid. Weak Joe Biden will try to act courageous...when in reality the money has already been spent.

Bill de Blasio's wife ""Chirlane McCray"" cannot explain where $850 million given to the mental health program she champions has gone,?...that's how Democrats (most politicians both sides) roll...this is why we are in Debt...Looting 😉

