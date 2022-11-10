Election 2022 House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives to speak at an event early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — Republicans were closing in, Wednesday, on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Either party could secure a Senate majority with wins in both Nevada and Arizona — where the races were too early to call. But there was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Dems have no problem playing the Jan 6th game "Forever" Now let's play the Biden (the Pedophile) and his son are Traitors game....Forever. What's good for the goose is good for the gander. ;)

