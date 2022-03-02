By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AUSTIN, Texas — Voters in Texas are ushering in the midterm campaign season with primaries, yesterday, that will test just how far to the right the Republican Party will shift in a state where many in the GOP have already tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. Starting the campaign with more than $50 million, he has built hard-line positions on guns, immigration and abortion.
The GOP primary for attorney general may be more competitive as incumbent Ken Paxton seeks a third term.
