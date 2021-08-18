LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Elder, a talk radio host and Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, reported income of more than $100,000 in the last year from business interests that included media and film companies and a string of political speeches, according to documents released Tuesday.
Records prepared for state regulators also showed Elder received income from advertising for a health supplement and work for the right-wing Epoch Times newspaper.
Elder, 69, who also is known for his appearances on Fox News, has eclipsed his GOP rivals in fundraising since entering the recall contest on July 12. Elder’s swift rise to prominence in the campaign has drawn the attention of Newsom, who has been centering his attacks on him, calling Elder out of step with California families and progressive values.
Last week, Newsom and Elder clashed over mask and vaccine mandates supported by the governor, which Elder said “will be suspended right away” if he takes office.
The election is set for Sept. 14 and there are 46 candidates on the ballot who hope to replace Newsom, including 24 Republicans. Mail-in ballots already are arriving at homes. Republican former US Rep. Doug Ose dropped out Tuesday, after suffering a heart attack last weekend.
Under state law, candidates are required to disclose financial interests to avoid potential conflicts of interest if they assume office. The state does not require specific figures for income in the disclosures, only general ranges, so its impossible to tell how much Elder earned from each source.
Candidates must include investments, interests in property, business positions, loans and gifts received in the prior year. However, the document provides only a partial snapshot of personal wealth — for example, primary residences do not have to be listed.
