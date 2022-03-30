HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican proposal to prevent transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports passed the Pennsylvania House Education Committee, on Tuesday, over Democratic opposition.
The 15-9 party-line vote advanced the “Save Women’s Sports Act” bill so it can be considered by the GOP-majority chamber. It would restrict players to male or female teams based on their reproductive organs, biology or genetics at birth.
The bill says athletic teams designated for women or girls may not be open to “students of the male sex,” and would give students and schools a route to sue, including against athletic organizations. It covers K-12 school teams, college sports, intramurals and club teams sponsored by school entities.
“No one should be forcing biological females to compete against biological males,” said bill cosponsor Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, before the vote. “It is patently wrong and unfair.”
In a co-sponsorship memo issued early a year ago, White and four other Republican women in the House argued that “allowing biological males to complete in girls sports” reverses some five decades of advancement toward equal athletic opportunities for women.
Republican governors in Utah and Indiana this month vetoed legislation to ban transgender players from girls’ sports, as the chief executives said bans address a problem that is virtually nonexistent in their states and a distraction to broader efforts toward a conservative agenda. The Utah Legislature subsequently overrode that governor.
In Pennsylvania, objections to transgender girls in sports have mostly arisen involving girls’ track teams, said the bill’s prime sponsor, state Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Cumberland.
“To me, the issue isn’t necessarily how many issues that you’re having in your state, and the issue isn’t how many trans students there are in your state,” Gleim said. “The issue is that biological women should have their own category, and it isn’t fair.”
A spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, which opposes the bill, said trans athletes have long competed in sports without raising notice or objections.
“We’re seeing people who want to erase trans people from public life making an issue of it,” said the ACLU’s Andy Hoover. “That’s the problem — these folks are pushing a public policy of exclusion and isolation of trans students.”
(1) comment
The male swimmer competing (and winning) in women's swimming is a POS. Let the Dems create their own transgender events and leave the girls out of the left wing dirtbags agenda. Dems have become total scum...was a time when they stood for something good (JFK) now they are self serving, race baiting POS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.