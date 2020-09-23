WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have swiftly fallen in line behind President Donald Trump’s rush to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, all but ensuring a divisive confirmation vote despite Democrats’ objections it’s too close to the Nov. 3 election.
Trump, who will announce his nominee Saturday, says he’s confident his choice will be confirmed.
“I guess we have all the votes we’re going to need,” Trump told WJBX FOX 2 in Detroit on Tuesday, “I think it’s going to happen.”
Trump and conservatives are insisting on a vote before Election Day, and Republicans control the Senate, 53-47, with a simple majority needed for confirmation. The one remaining possible Republican holdout, Mitt Romney of Utah, said Tuesday he supports taking a vote.
Still, with early voting for president already underway in several states, all sides are girding for a wrenching Senate battle sure to further split a torn nation.
Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have launched one of the quickest confirmation efforts in modern times. No court nominee in US history has been considered so close to a presidential election. And it all comes as the nation is marking the grave milestone of 200,000 deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic.
During a private lunch meeting Tuesday at Senate GOP campaign headquarters, several Republican senators spoke up in favor of voting before the election. None advocated a delay.
McConnell made no scheduling announcements but said once Trump announces his choice, the Senate Judiciary Committee will outline a plan. “We all anticipate it’s going to be an extremely well-qualified woman,” McConnell said.
Democrats, led by presidential nominee Joe Biden, vow a tough fight but need four GOP defections to block consideration. So far, two Republicans have said they oppose taking up a nomination at this time, but no others are in sight. Under Senate rules, Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie vote.
As tributes poured in for Ginsburg with vigils and flowers at the court’s steps, the Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, said that “we should honor her dying wish,” which was that her seat not be filled until the man who wins the presidential lection is installed, in January. But that seemed no longer an option.
Confirmation hearings could start in early October. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, who faces his own tough re-election in South Carolina, said he’s confident his panel has time to consider Trump’s pick and send it to full Senate “before Election Day.”
Trump met with conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Monday and told reporters he would interview other candidates and might meet with Judge Barbara Lagoa when he travels to Florida later this week. Conversations in the White House and McConnell’s office have been increasingly focused on Barrett and Lagoa, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.
