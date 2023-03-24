WALLED LAKE, Mich. (AP) — A 13-year-old suburban Detroit girl has died and five other people have been hurt in a multi-vehicle crash caused by a driver who was fleeing police, authorities said.

Walled Lake police officers were pursuing a Jeep Gladiator Wednesday evening when its driver ran a red light and struck a Honda Fit and Chevrolet Equinox. The Honda then struck a Cadillac STX, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said Thursday.

