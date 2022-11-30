Obit Clarence Gilyard

This image released by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shows Clarence Gilyard, Jr., Associate Professor of Theater and Film at UNLV in Las Vegas on April 28, 2008. Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard" and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66.

His death was announced, this week, by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he taught stage and screen acting. Additional details were not immediately available, Tuesday.

