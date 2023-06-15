Germany Politics

Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, from left, take part in a press conference to introduce the new German security strategy in Berlin, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

 Markus Schreiber

BERLIN — The German government said Russia is the greatest security threat “for the foreseeable future” and advocated a balanced approach to China as it unveiled its first comprehensive national security strategy Wednesday.

The strategy was part of an effort to address what Germany views as growing military, economic and social risks to the country. Germany’s biggest opposition party criticized the government’s position as “anemic.”

