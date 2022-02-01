BERLIN (AP) — Two police officers were shot dead on a rural road in western Germany while on a routine patrol early Monday, police said. Two suspects were detained hours later.
The shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m., police in Kaiserslautern said.
The officers radioed that shots were being fired, spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told n-tv television. But reinforcements who arrived at the scene were unable to help the 24-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man.
Erfort said he didn’t know whether the officers had seen something particular about the assailants’ vehicle that they wanted to check or whether it was just a routine check.
The German news agency dpa, citing unidentified security sources, said the officers reported finding dead game in the car before the shooting started. The Bild daily also reported that find, without citing sources.
