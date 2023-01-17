Germany Defense Minister

FILE - Christine Lambrecht, Minister of Defense, rides in a tank during her visit to the Tank Training Brigade 9 in Munster, Germany, Feb. 7, 2022. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigns. She has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to dismiss her, said a statement from the minister on Monday. (Philipp Schulze/dpa via AP, File)

 Philipp Schulze

BERLIN — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation, Monday, following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy.

