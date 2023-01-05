BERLIN — Data published, Wednesday, by a respected environmental think tank indicates Germany likely missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions again, last year, despite a big effort by the new government to expand the renewable energy use.
Agora Energiewende think tank said in a report that the country released the equivalent of 761 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, the main planet-warming gas, in 2022. This was slightly below the previous year but still above Germany’s target of cutting emissions by 40%, by 2020.
While Germany met its target, in 2020, that was largely due to the pandemic-related economic downturn. Emissions rose again as the economy rebounded over the following two years, when they were meant to decrease further.
Germany’s economy minister said official figures won’t be released until mid-March, but noted that higher emissions from coal-fired power plants reactivated to make up for a lack of Russian gas had been balanced out by energy-saving measures and renewable power generation.
Robert Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Green party whose ministerial portfolio also covers energy and climate, said new measures to boost wind and solar power generation would take effect, in 2023. But he expressed concern over the lack of emissions cuts in the transport sector, describing it as a “problem child” that requires urgent attention.
Climate activists, meanwhile, have blasted Habeck and his party for supporting plans to bulldoze a tiny village in western Germany to make way for a nearby coal mine.
Protesters camped out in Luetzerath clashed with police, earlier this week, and more demonstrations are planned at the site ahead of Jan. 10, when utility company RWE is expected to raze the ancient hamlet.
About 150 people gathered outside Habeck’s ministry, Wednesday, to protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine that will swallow Luetzerath, claiming that a compromise reached, last year, between the government and RWE will result in more emissions, not fewer.
“This coal deal between the Greens and RWE is a black box that leads to climate catastrophe,” said campaigner Luisa Neubauer.
“This is something we won’t agree to. It’s diametrically opposed to the Paris climate agreement,” she said, adding that Luetzerath sits atop of hundreds of millions of tons of coal.
(1) comment
Climate activist...aka Clueless Cowardly Morons...Germany got lucky this year with a mild winter...Germany now generates more than a third of its electricity from coal-fired power plants, according to Destatis, the federal statistical office.Dec 22, 2022...lol lol Until the Climate Cowards confront China and India (the biggest global polluters) they will be nothing more than Cowardly Weasels...that are afraid to confront the real "Climate Criminals" (aka Biden's Chinese friends, cronies,). You are being played. ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.