BERLIN — Data published, Wednesday, by a respected environmental think tank indicates Germany likely missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions again, last year, despite a big effort by the new government to expand the renewable energy use.

Agora Energiewende think tank said in a report that the country released the equivalent of 761 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, the main planet-warming gas, in 2022. This was slightly below the previous year but still above Germany’s target of cutting emissions by 40%, by 2020.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Climate activist...aka Clueless Cowardly Morons...Germany got lucky this year with a mild winter...Germany now generates more than a third of its electricity from coal-fired power plants, according to Destatis, the federal statistical office.Dec 22, 2022...lol lol Until the Climate Cowards confront China and India (the biggest global polluters) they will be nothing more than Cowardly Weasels...that are afraid to confront the real "Climate Criminals" (aka Biden's Chinese friends, cronies,). You are being played. ;)

