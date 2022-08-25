BERLIN — Germany will keep exporting electricity to neighboring France despite calling on people to help fend off winter shortages by saving energy at home, officials said, Wednesday.
Problems at French nuclear plants have driven up electricity prices there in recent months, prompting power companies in neighboring countries to sell excess energy to France.
“Only half of France’s nuclear power plants are operating,” said Patrick Graichen, Germany’s deputy economy and energy minister. “That’s why we, as well as the Italians and others, are all basically exporting to France.”
It’s another sign of the energy crisis gripping Europe. Both natural gas and electricity prices have hit record highs, with power costs ballooning as Russia reduces gas flows to Germany and other countries and renewables and nuclear contributing less to the power mix lately, analysts at Rystad Energy said.
Nuclear energy is the answer...if you disagree...then freeze to death.
