NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister on Tuesday criticized Turkey for “unilateral steps” in the eastern Mediterranean that are undercutting efforts to de-escalate tensions with Greece and Cyprus over sea boundaries and drilling rights.
Heiko Maas said that it’s now up to Turkey to create the conditions “without further provocations” that will allow negotiations to move forward.
Maas said any attempt by a Turkish survey ship to begin prospecting for hydrocarbons in disputed waters, including an area just off the secluded Greek island of Kastellorizo, would strike a “serious blow” to efforts at easing tensions and improving ties between the European Union and Turkey.
Germany’s top diplomat also decried Turkey’s move to open the beachfront of Famagusta’s fenced-off suburb of Varosha in divided Cyprus’ breakaway Turkish Cypriot north as a “completely unnecessary and provocative step.”
Varosha remained off-limits and in Turkish military control after its Greek Cypriot residents fled before advancing troops in 1974 when Turkey invaded and sliced the island along ethnic lines after a coup by supporters of union with Greece.
