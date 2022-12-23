Germany Russia Spying

The headquarters of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) in Berlin, Germany, Thursday Dec. 22, 2022. An employee of Germany's foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing information to Russia, German prosecutors said Thursday. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

 Christophe Gateau

BERLIN — An employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing secret information to Russia, German prosecutors said, Thursday.

The man, a German citizen who was identified only as Carsten L. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin, on Wednesday, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

