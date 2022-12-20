ROME (AP) — A ship operated by a German charity sailed, on Monday, toward a northern Italian port with 108 migrants aboard after rescuing them in recent days from two unseaworthy vessels in the central Mediterranean.

The charity Sea-Eye said its ship, Sea-Eye 4, plucked up 68 migrants from a foundering smugglers’ vessel, last week, then sailed, Saturday, toward another vessel in distress. The second rescue, of 45 migrants aboard a plastic vessel, was carried out, Sunday night, in waters within Malta’s search-and-rescue area, the charity said in a statement.

