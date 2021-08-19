ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board on Wednesday took a step toward a possible eventual takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county under a process outlined in the state’s sweeping new voting law.
The Board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a bipartisan, three-person review panel to investigate the handling of elections in Fulton County, a Democratic bastion that includes most of the city of Atlanta.
The county has long been a target for Republicans. Their attacks increased after former President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that fraud in the county contributed to his narrow loss in the state. An independent monitor appointed by the State Election Board found no evidence of fraud or malfeasance.
GOP lawmakers last month asked the state Board to appoint the performance review panel, initiating the process that could allow the Republican-controlled state Board to replace the county’s Board of registration and elections with an administrator it chooses.
Fulton County accounts for about 11% of the state’s electorate and President Joe Biden won nearly 73% of votes cast there in the November election. The county is about 45.5% white, 44.5% Black and about 7.6% people of Asian descent, according to US Census data.
The members of the review panel approved by the state Board are: Stephen Day, a Democratic appointee to the Gwinnett County election Board; Ricky Kittle, a Republican appointee to the Catoosa County election Board; and Ryan Germany, general counsel for the secretary of state’s office.
Before voting to approve the review panel, Sara Tindall Ghazal, the lone Democrat on the state Board, noted that the law required the Board to appoint a panel after receiving the lawmakers’ request. She also said she expects the Board will be under “tremendous political pressure on both sides to come to preordained conclusions.”
“The narrative driving this pressure has been influenced by disinformation surrounding the November 2020 election, but the fact remains that Fulton County voters have reported numerous problems for far longer than November 2020, particularly surrounding registration and absentee ballots,” Ghazal said. She urged the county to view this as “an opportunity to have fresh eyes on their systems and procedures and identify areas of improvement.”
