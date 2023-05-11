APTOPIX George Santos Criminal Charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Santos pleaded not guilty to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — US Rep. George Santos, infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

Afterward, he said he wouldn’t drop his reelection bid and defied calls to resign.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

On the "Biden Scale", George Santos still qualifies to be a Priest. Has Santos "showered" with his daughter ?...I don't think he has. Ashley Biden's Diary "states" Joe Biden has showered with her.

Compared to Joe Biden...Santos Rocks !!! ;)

